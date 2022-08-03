Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $290,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 681,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 384,483 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 521,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 272.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 57,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

