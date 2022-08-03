Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $89,428,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in General Motors by 46.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 255.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 250.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 841.7% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GM opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.