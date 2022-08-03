Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 378,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 304,114 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 236,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 132,185 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

