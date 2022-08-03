Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 30th total of 10,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 2,781,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

