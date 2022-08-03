Momentive Global (MNTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. On average, analysts expect Momentive Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Momentive Global Stock Up 1.0 %
Momentive Global stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
Institutional Trading of Momentive Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.
Momentive Global Company Profile
Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.
