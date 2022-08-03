Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 41,838 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,408,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

