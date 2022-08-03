Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $4.50 Million in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Unitil makes up about 1.0% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Unitil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Unitil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Unitil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unitil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $879.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

