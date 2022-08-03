Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,473 SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SouthState as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,120 shares of company stock worth $1,708,409 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SouthState Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

SSB traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

