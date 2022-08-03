Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the quarter. Belden makes up approximately 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Belden stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. 2,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

