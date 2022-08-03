Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 2,783 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Earthstone Energy makes up 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Earthstone Energy worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 1,017,021 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 183,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 1,346.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 171,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 129,806 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,493. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at Earthstone Energy

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

