Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,672,000 after acquiring an additional 873,621 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 219,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 851.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.