Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

