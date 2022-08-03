Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.2% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 992.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

