Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

ENLC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENLC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

