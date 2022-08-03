Morling Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $901.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $731.94 and a 200 day moving average of $843.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $941.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

