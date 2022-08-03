Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $25.05

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.05, but opened at $26.48. Morphic shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 366 shares.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

