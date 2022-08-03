Motco Acquires 5,509 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Motco increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. 213,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

