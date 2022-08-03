Motco Acquires 999 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motco grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 686 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.56. The stock had a trading volume of 50,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.01 and a 200-day moving average of $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

