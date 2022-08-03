Motco Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motco increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6,206.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $34,793,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.27. 8,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

