Motco Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,242. The firm has a market cap of $189.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.94, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day moving average of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,709,803. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

