Motco Sells 1,102 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Motco lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average of $173.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

