Motco Trims Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Motco cut its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after buying an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $11,050,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after buying an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $122.08. 227,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

