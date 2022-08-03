Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 511.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

