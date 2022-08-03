MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 123.04 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.89 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

