MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Up 20.4% in July

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 234,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,235. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

