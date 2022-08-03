MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 4,856 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

