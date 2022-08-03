MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,331,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

