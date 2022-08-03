MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $271.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $282.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.90.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.28.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

