MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,527 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $137.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

