MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.