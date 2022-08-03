Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 5.0 %

MUR traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 120,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,600. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

