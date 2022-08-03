MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 17.79%.

MVB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.93. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MVBF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

