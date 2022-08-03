MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 17.79%.
MVB Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MVBF stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $391.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.93. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.
MVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on MVBF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MVB Financial to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
About MVB Financial
MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
