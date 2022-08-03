Myovant Sciences Ltd. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.76 million.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,051.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 138,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

