Namecoin (NMC) Reaches Market Cap of $17.63 Million

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $5,518.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005243 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00592419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00263758 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015375 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Namecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.