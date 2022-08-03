National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,232,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 11,831,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 726.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.721 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

