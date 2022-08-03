National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NNN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Colliers Securities cut their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

