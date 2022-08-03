Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Up 22.0% in July

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 195,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE NM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 373.27%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 78.6% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 49,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

