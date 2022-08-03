NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 82,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

