NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 23,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,925,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

