NerveNetwork (NVT) Price Up 140% This Week

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $143,056.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 140% against the U.S. dollar.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007638 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

