NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NTGR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,218. The company has a market cap of $742.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $224,371. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

