New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2,177.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,021,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 555,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 84,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 97,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

