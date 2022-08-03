NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $521,555.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00616390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017595 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.
About NFT Art Finance
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
Buying and Selling NFT Art Finance
