NFTb 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,737.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (NFTB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $83,737.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.
About NFTb
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
