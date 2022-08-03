NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $38.43 on Exchanges

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $38.43 or 0.00164705 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $112,109.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00127217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032143 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

