NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

NIKE Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. 71,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.