Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $297.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.66 and a 200-day moving average of $304.57. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

