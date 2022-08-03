Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,914 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.20 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

