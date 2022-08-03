Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,660,500. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.