Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,359 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $70,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

